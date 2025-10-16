Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QBR. National Bank Financial raised Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

