Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.95 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $652.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $679.57 and a 200-day moving average of $694.05. The company has a market cap of $181.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

