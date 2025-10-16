Bridges Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $35,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 191,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.2%

ABBV opened at $226.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.