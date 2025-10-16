TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) vs. KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Head to Head Analysis

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TruBridge and KORU Medical Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.17 million 0.89 -$19.67 million ($0.84) -23.83 KORU Medical Systems $33.65 million 5.61 -$6.07 million ($0.09) -45.33

Analyst Ratings

KORU Medical Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TruBridge. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TruBridge and KORU Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 1 2 1 0 2.00 KORU Medical Systems 1 1 3 1 2.67

TruBridge presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.22%. KORU Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 13.36%. Given TruBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and KORU Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -3.63% 3.30% 1.43% KORU Medical Systems -12.24% -26.77% -16.81%

Volatility and Risk

TruBridge has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of TruBridge shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TruBridge beats KORU Medical Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

