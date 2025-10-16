ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Wealthspan Partners LLC

Wealthspan Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 2.8% in the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

ONEOK Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

