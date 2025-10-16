Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 14,445 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $MBS

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:MBS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 104,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 161,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,658,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 498,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 74,673 shares during the period.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03.

The Angel Oak Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (MBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seekingtotal returns through investments in various US mortgage-backed securities (MBS) of any credit quality and maturity. MBS was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

