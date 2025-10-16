iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.72.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

