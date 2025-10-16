Alta Capital Management LLC Has $56.36 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $11,421,213,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,413,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,378 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mastercard by 3,493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,914,000 after acquiring an additional 908,116 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,015,557,000 after acquiring an additional 907,184 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $563.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $465.59 and a fifty-two week high of $601.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $580.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.06. The firm has a market cap of $509.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

