iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Raised by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $668.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $698.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

