Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of MetLife, Inc. $MET

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Motco grew its stake in MetLife by 105.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in MetLife by 652.3% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

MetLife Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

