Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,900 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

XOM opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

