Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 138 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $668.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $698.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $656.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

