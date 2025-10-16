Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $70,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 112,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.76 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

