MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $324.10 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $376.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,680 shares of company stock worth $3,729,852 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

