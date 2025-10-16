Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.76 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $476.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.