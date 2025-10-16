Vest Financial LLC Sells 50,328 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Vest Financial LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,328 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,323,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,390,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,343 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,966,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,468,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,968,000 after acquiring an additional 909,386 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

