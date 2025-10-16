iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $668.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $656.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $677.20. The company has a market cap of $698.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

