Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,713 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 79,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 112,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.76 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

