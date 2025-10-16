Q3 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Desjardins

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. CIBC lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.83.

Ero Copper Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$33.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$33.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.58.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

