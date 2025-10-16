What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for MNR Q3 Earnings?

Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) – Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, October 13th. Northland Capmk analyst J. Grampp forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mach Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Mach Natural Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Mach Natural Resources Stock Performance

MNR opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. Mach Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.56 million. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 20.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mach Natural Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Mach Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mach Natural Resources by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Wallace Mcmullen purchased 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $44,393.15. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,816,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,602,585.36. The trade was a 0.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mach Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. Mach Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 78.35%.

Mach Natural Resources Company Profile

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

