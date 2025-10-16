Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for RLI Earnings

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RLI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for RLI’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RLI’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLI. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

RLI stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.60. RLI has a 12 month low of $62.04 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 358.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RLI news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

