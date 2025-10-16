SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.34 and last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 209723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,109,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,397,000 after buying an additional 7,071,441 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,354,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,455 shares during the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,458,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,047,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 569,101 shares during the period. Finally, Saiph Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 469,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 314,988 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

