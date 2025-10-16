Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.53 and last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 18155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRON shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 32.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $5,079,007.38. Following the sale, the director owned 500,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,333,830.18. The trade was a 12.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,882 shares of company stock valued at $11,617,784. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 67.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 948,094 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,305,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Disc Medicine by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,678,000 after purchasing an additional 84,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

