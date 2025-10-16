Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 531809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Americas Silver
Americas Silver Trading Up 8.0%
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Silver
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Palantir’s New Healthcare Deal Boosts AI and Data Reach
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- GM’s Billion-Dollar Bruise: GM’s Strategic Pivot Makes It a Buy
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Novo Nordisk’s Akero Therapeutics Buy Targets Eli Lilly’s Lead
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.