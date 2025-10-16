Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.36 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 531809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

