Q3 EPS Forecast for Pembina Pipeline Decreased by Analyst

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $980,539,000 after acquiring an additional 818,526 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,547,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,939 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,298,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 347,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,088,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,613,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

