Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook for OmniAb Q3 Earnings

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for OmniAb in a research report issued on Monday, October 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for OmniAb’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for OmniAb’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OABI. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

OABI opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $246.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. OmniAb has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 22.79% and a negative net margin of 275.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OABI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in OmniAb by 214.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 279.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

