Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fireweed Metals Corp. (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 530881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fireweed Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Fireweed Metals Price Performance

About Fireweed Metals

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading

