Q3 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Issued By Desjardins

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCOFree Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$92.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.99.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$131.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$49.75 and a 52-week high of C$137.30.

Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries.

