Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.34 and last traded at C$31.34, with a volume of 5010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.64.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.16.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closedend mutual fund trust. The Trust provides a secure convenient and exchangetraded investment without the inconvenience associated with a direct investment in physical gold bullion.

