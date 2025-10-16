Roth Capital Predicts Reduced Earnings for Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Prairie Operating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Prairie Operating’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Prairie Operating’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Prairie Operating alerts:

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Prairie Operating from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prairie Operating from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Prairie Operating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PROP

Prairie Operating Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROP opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33. Prairie Operating has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prairie Operating

In related news, Director Jonathan H. Gray purchased 218,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $457,536.53. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 466,254 shares in the company, valued at $974,470.86. This trade represents a 88.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 442,480 shares of company stock worth $937,103. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prairie Operating

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prairie Operating in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prairie Operating by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prairie Operating during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prairie Operating by 411.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Operating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Operating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.