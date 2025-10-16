Critical Analysis: Figma (NYSE:FIG) & Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG)

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) and Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Figma and Oblong, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Figma 0 7 3 0 2.30 Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00

Figma presently has a consensus price target of $67.43, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Figma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Figma is more favorable than Oblong.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Figma N/A N/A N/A Oblong -135.92% -55.01% -44.02%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Figma and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of Figma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Figma and Oblong”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Figma $749.01 million 34.83 $303.47 million $0.74 85.96 Oblong $2.36 million 2.84 -$4.04 million N/A N/A

Figma has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Summary

Figma beats Oblong on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb. Behind each of these products is a cross-functional team responsible for bringing them to life. In Figma, designers work alongside developers, product managers (“PMs”), researchers, marketers, writers, and other non-designers who, in the three months ended March 31, 2025, made up two-thirds of our more than 13 million monthly active users(1). Together, these teams share and explore ideas, align on a vision, visualize concepts, and translate them into coded products — all on a single, connected, AI-powered platform that collaborators around the world can access with a URL. Our focus on the entire lifecycle of software creation reflects our ability to rapidly bring new products onto Figma’s browser-based platform and our belief that design spans far beyond a single step or role. We take this expansive view because design is more than how something looks, or even feels; design is also how something works — and in today’s increasingly digital-first world, what sets brands and companies apart. As AI makes software much easier to create, and as organizations across industries and geographies continue to invest heavily in digital transformation, better-designed digital products and experiences have become even more critical to a company’s success. That’s why 95% of the Fortune 500 and 78% of the Forbes Global 2000 used Figma in March 2025. These companies understand deeply that great design is what attracts and wins user loyalty, especially in a world where a business’ interactions with its customers are increasingly digital. Figma has been fortunate to play a part in, and benefit from, the growing global movement to elevate design and the craft of building software. Millions of people use Figma every week, often for hours a day, and as more users have come to our platform, our business has grown. (1) We define monthly active users as the number of unique users that access at least one of our products during a given month. A Paid Customer typically includes multiple unique users. When reporting monthly active users during a quarter or other period of time, we report the number of monthly active users during the month with the highest number of active users during such period. Our principal executive offices are located in San Francisco, California.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

