Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William T. Allen sold 12,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $138,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,655 shares in the company, valued at $185,703.25. The trade was a 42.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,491 shares of company stock worth $2,824,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,509,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,500 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,137,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,247,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,150,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 1,013,875 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 97.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,832,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after purchasing an additional 905,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

