WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 472,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 92,480 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 389,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after buying an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

