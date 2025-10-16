McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in McKesson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $791.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $711.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $708.47. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $492.39 and a 12 month high of $792.34.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. The trade was a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,987.56. The trade was a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $772.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $810.00 to $857.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

