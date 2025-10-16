Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Welltower in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock opened at $172.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $180.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

