Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 20.2% – Time to Sell?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 1,717,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 814% from the average daily volume of 187,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 target price on shares of Graphite One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Graphite One

Graphite One Trading Down 20.2%

Graphite One Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$260.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.