IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 12.2% – What’s Next?

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.66 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 5,229,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,357,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.41 ($0.07).

IQE Trading Down 12.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £46.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.36.

IQE (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.60) EPS for the quarter. IQE had a negative net margin of 17.89% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. Research analysts anticipate that IQE plc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

IQE Company Profile

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

