Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $969,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

