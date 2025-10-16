UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO Daniel Dines Sells 122,734 Shares of Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $2,076,659.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,659.28. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Dines also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $2,093,842.04.

On Friday, October 10th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $2,254,623.58.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Daniel Dines sold 122,734 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $1,827,509.26.

On Monday, October 6th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $1,747,717.92.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $1,636,030.89.

On Monday, September 29th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $1,513,297.89.

On Friday, September 26th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,482,614.64.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $1,526,798.52.

On Monday, September 22nd, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,497,342.60.

On Friday, September 19th, Daniel Dines sold 122,733 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,462,977.36.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. UiPath, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.36 million. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

