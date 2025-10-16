Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 72.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5%

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

