Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Shares Purchased by Verisail Partners LLC

Verisail Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Verisail Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Verisail Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFGR stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

