Variant Private Wealth LLC Sells 12,004 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Variant Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,447,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,184,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 54,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 347,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

