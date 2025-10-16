Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $157.88 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.79%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

