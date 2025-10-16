Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.4714.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,498,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,813,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3,382.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352,834 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,619,000 after buying an additional 4,128,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

