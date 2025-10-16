Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.4714.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of TME stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.51.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.
