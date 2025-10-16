1,120 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Acquired by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $201.00 price target (down from $212.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.60.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 10,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.88, for a total transaction of $1,601,828.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,365,331.20. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,956 shares of company stock worth $43,789,542. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $157.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

