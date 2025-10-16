ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK Shares Bought by Variant Private Wealth LLC

Variant Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 6.0% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Variant Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

