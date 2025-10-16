Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

