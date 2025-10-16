Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Holdings Raised by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 243.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

GSST opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

