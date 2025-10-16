Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $58.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.7143.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,571,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,153.72. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,012 shares in the company, valued at $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,667 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after purchasing an additional 996,276 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Flex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,620,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,769,000 after buying an additional 687,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,997,000 after buying an additional 3,377,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,871,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,870,000 after buying an additional 508,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. Flex has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

