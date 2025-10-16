Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 1,755,385 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,049,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755,385 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties comprises about 1.0% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $816,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 82.8% during the second quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 48,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 666,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.